Oklahoma State’s football team scored the final 20 points of the game and shut out Arizona State in the second half to beat the Sun Devils 27-15 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday night.

After not gaining a single yard rushing in the first half, OSU ran for 113 in the second half and got a pair of touchdown passes from two different quarterbacks.

For the second game in a row, OSU played three quarterbacks, with Alan Bowman starting.

Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel both played after that and tossed touchdown passes in the second half.

Bowman was 11-for-16 for 113 yards, Gundy was 5-for-7 for 32 yards, and Rangel was 6-for-9 for 46 yards.

The game began with three straight possessions ending in punts, then Arizona State put together an 11-play, 77-yard drive to get the first points.

Cam Skattebo scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to put the Sun Devils up 7-0 with 4:28 to play in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, OSU had a short field and went 43 yards to tie the game, with Ollie Gordon scoring on a two-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7 with 11:58 left in the second quarter.

Gordon had 53 yards on nine carries.

The Sun Devils responded in just four plays, with Jaden Rashada finding Elijhah Badger wide open for a 65-yard touchdown to put ASU on top 13-7 with 10:07 to play in the first half.

When OSU was called for an offside penalty on the extra point attempt, ASU decided to go for two and Skattebo scored from a yard out to make it 15-7.

OSU responded and Gunnar Gundy came in to play quarterback, leading the Cowboys into Sun Devil territory, where Alex Hale kicked a 52-yard field goal to cut the ASU lead to 15-10 with 7:41 to play in the second quarter.

Arizona State got the ball to start the second half, but turned the ball over on downs after being stopped for no gain on 4th and 1.

OSU then went 60 yards in five plays to take the lead.

Gordon had a run of 31 yards, and Gundy passed to De’Zhaun Stribling for a 3-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys on top 17-15 with 9:09 to play in the third quarter.

Stribling had 65 yards receiving on seven catches.

OSU’s defense got the ball back quickly, as Lyrik Rawls intercepted Rashada at the Sun Devil 49-yard line.

The Cowboys didn’t get any points out of it, however, as Hale missed a 49-yard field goal wide left.

Early in the fourth quarter OSU got a drive going, with Jaden Nixon running for a 34 yard gain.

The Cowboys had a delay of game penalty and had to settle for a 22-yard field goal to make it 20-15 OSU with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter.

OSU got the ball right back when Arizona State turned the ball over on downs at their own 33-yard line.

It took the Pokes six plays to score, with Garret Rangel at quarterback, throwing in the right flat to a wide open Brennan Presley for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 27-15 OSU with 2:56 to play.

Arizona State turned the ball over on downs with just under a minute left and OSU ran out the clock to win it.

The Cowboys take the lead in the all-time series at 3-2.

It’s OSU’s 9th straight non-conference road win, as the Cowboys improve to 2-0.

OSU hosts South Alabama next Saturday at 6:00 pm.