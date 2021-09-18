Cowboys Lead Boise State at Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Boise State 21-20 at halftime in Boise on Saturday night.

OSU has not played well offensively, but a big touchdown run and a key Bronco turnover have been the difference.

The Cowboys are playing without six major contributors, five of them on offense.

Wide receivers Jaden Bray, Tay Martin, and Braydon Johnson, tight end Logan Carter, running back Dezmon Jackson, and safety Tre Sterling all were out and didn’t make the trip to Boise.

Boise State got the ball first and marched to get a 40-yard field goal by Jonah Dalmas to take a 3-0 lead with 10:41 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s first possession gained just 2 yards in 5 plays and the Cowboys had to punt.

The Broncos then got a touchdown, going 70 yards in 11 plays, with Hank Bachmeier throwing to Davis Koetter for a 28-yard touchdown and Boise State led 10-0 with 5:10 to play in the first quarter.

The Cowboys had an immediate answer on the first snap of their ensuing possession.

Jaylen Warren found a big hole and ran 75 yards for a touchdown to cut the Boise State lead to 10-7 with 4:59 left in the first quarter.

Both teams had to punt on their next two possessions with OSU gaining a total of two yards.

Boise State then got the ball at the Cowboys’ 43-yard line and marched to a score in 10 plays, with Cyrus Habibi-Lokio scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 17-7 Boise State with 10:07 left in the second quarter.

OSU punted again after three downs, and in their first four possessions other than the Warren touchdown run, had just four total yards.

The Broncos added to the lead when Dalmas kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 20-7 with 6:26 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma State finally got some offense going, concentrating on the running game, and marched 75 yards in 10 plays, with Warren scoring from 6 yards out to cut Boise State’s lead to 20-14 with 2:10 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys got the ball back on the first snap of the next series, with Malcolm Rodriguez stripping the ball from George Holani, and Devin Harper recovered for OSU at the Boise State 21-yard line.

It took OSU six plays to convert, with Spencer Sanders scoring on a one-yard touchdown run around the left side to put the Cowboys up 21-20 with just six seconds left in the first half.