Oklahoma State’s football team leads Houston 33-23 after three quarters at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

The Cowboys got the ball first and got a pair of first downs before having to punt.

Houston’s first possession ended when they turned the ball over on down after moving into OSU territory.

Oklahoma State’s second possession ended with Alan Bowman getting intercepted by Isaiah Hamilton, who jumped a screen pass to Ollie Gordon and returned the pick 57 yards for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 7-0 with 7:43 to play in the first quarter.

The Cowboys answered with a 46-yard field goal by Alex Hale to cut the Houston lead to 7-3 with 3:34 to play in the first quarter.

It took the Cougars just three plays to score, with Donovan Smith passing deep to Jonah Wilson for a 60-yard touchdown to put Houston up 14-3 with 2:15 left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State’s ensuing possession appeared to be done after three downs, but after a failed third down attempt, Houston was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, OSU got a first down and the drive stayed alive.

The Cowboys took advantage, going 80 yards in 10 plays, with Bowman passing deep to Jaden Bray for a 23-yard touchdown.

Alex Hale’s extra point attempt was blocked and Houston led 14-9 with 12:59 left in the first half.

Houston responded, and after getting into Cowboy territory, the Cougars pulled out a trick play, as receiver Joseph Manjack took a lateral from Donovan Smith, rolled right, then passed back to Smith, who cruised into the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown to extend Houston’s lead to 21-9 with 10:14 to play in the second quarter.

After both teams punted, OSU took over on their own three-yard line.

On the next snap, Ollie Gordon was tackled in the end zone by Malik Robinson for a safety and the Cougars led 23-9 with 4:16 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma State’s defense made a big play in response, as Smith was intercepted by Trey Rucker, who returned it 29 yards to the Cougars’ 22-yard line.

It took OSU just two plays to score, as Bowman lobbed one up to Leon Johnson, who came down with the catch for a 21-yard touchdown to cut Houston’s lead to 23-16 with 1:29 to play in the second quarter.

After forcing Houston to punt after three downs, the Cowboys got a 27-yard completion from Bowman to Brennan Presley, and as time expired in the first half, Hale kicked a 21-yard field to cut the Cougar lead to 23-19 at halftime.

Houston got the ball to start the second half but had to punt, and Oklahoma State took their first possession of the second half and took the lead, going 74 yards in 11 plays.

Bowman completed passes of 18 yards to Presley and Gordon, then Gordon scored on a six-yard touchdown to put OSU on top for the first time, 26-23, with 7:58 left in the third quarter.

The Cowboys forced a Houston punt, then finally got a big play from Ollie Gordon, who gained 62 yards to the Cougars’ 1-yard line.

After a false start penalty moved OSU back to the six-yard line, Gordon scored on a run to give the Cowboys a 33-23 lead with 5:14 to play in the third quarter.

This is OSU’s first game against Houston on the road since 2006.