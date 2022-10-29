Oklahoma State’s football team trails Kansas State 14-0 after one quarter at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday.

Kansas State got the ball to start the game and went 77 yards in 9 plays to score.

Facing a 4th and 10, the Wildcats got the touchdown on a 38-yard pass from Will Howard to Kade Warner and K-State led 7-0 with 11:02 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State moved into KSU territory, but on 4th and 8 from the Wildcat 38, Spencer Sanders pass was incomplete and the Wildcats took over on downs.

Two plays later, Deuce Vaughn shot through a hole at the line of scrimmage and zipped straight to the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown to put Kansas State up 14-0 with 8:15 to play in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, OSU gave the ball back to the Wildcats when Spencer Sanders passed to Brennan Presley, who had the ball knocked out by Austin Moore and it was recovered by K-State’s Brendan Mott at the KSU 18-yard line.

The Wildcats had to punt and OSU had the ball to end the first quarter.

OSU has won three in a row over Kansas State and the two teams have split the last six meetings in Manhattan.