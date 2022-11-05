Playing without injured quarterback Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State’s football team trails Kansas 24-7 at halftime at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence on Saturday.

The Cowboys got the ball first and moved into Kansas territory, but Garret Rangel was intercepted by Cobee Bryant at the Kansas 27-yard line.

The Jayhawks took just four plays to score from there.

Devin Neal gained 24 yards on a run, then scored from 31 yards out to put KU up 7-0 with 11:21 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s next possession also ended in a turnover, with Rangel throwing deep and getting intercepted by Ra’Mello Dotson, who ran it back 13 yards to the Jayhawks’ 45-yard line.

After an exchange of punts, Kansas marched to the OSU 1-yard line, but on 3rd and goal, Brock Martin made a tackle for a loss of two of yards, and KU had to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Jacob Borcila to take a 10-0 lead with nine seconds left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State finally ended five straight quarters without a point, going 75 yards in 15 plays, with Rangel passing to Stephon Johnson for an 8-yard touchdown to cut the KU lead to 10-7 with 9:59 to play in the second quarter.

It took the Jayhawks just two plays to answer, with Jason Bean running for a 73-yard touchdown to give the Jayhawks a 17-7 lead with 9:10 to play in the first half.

OSU was driving to try to cut into the KU lead, but on 4th and 1 at the Jayhawks’ 14-yard line, Rangel fumbled the snap and Lorenzo McCaskill recovered for Kansas at the 13-yard line.

KU then went 87 yards in 7 plays, with Bean passing to Lawrence Arnold for an 8-yard touchdown to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 24-7 with 22 seconds left in the first half.

OSU has won 12 in a row over Kansas and nine straight in Lawrence.