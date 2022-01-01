Cowboys Trail Notre Dame After One Quarter in Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Notre Dame 14-7 after one quarter of the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.

Notre Dame got the ball first and quickly marched to a score, going 75 yards in five plays, with Jack Coan passing down the middle to a wide open Lorenzo Styles for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Fighting Irish a 7-0 lead with 13:21 to play in the first quarter.

On OSU’s first possession, quarterback Spencer Sanders ran for 14 yards on the first play, but the Cowboys failed to get another first down, as Isaiah Foskey sacked Sanders on 3rd and 7 and OSU was forced to punt.

The two teams then exchanged three-and-out possessions before Notre Dame added to the lead.

On 3rd and 7 from their own 47-yard line, Coan threw to a wide open Tyree after OSU went with an all-out blitz, and Tyree raced down the middle of the field for a 53-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Notre Dame with 7:05 to play in the first quarter.

The two teams exchanged three-and-out possessions again before OSU finally got their offense going.

The Cowboys went 82 yards in 8 plays, with L.D. Brown gaining 22 yards on a run, and Sanders passing to Jaylen Warren for a gain of 16 yards.

That set up the touchdown, as Sanders tossed the ball to Jaden Bray on a jet sweep for a 9-yard touchdown to cut the Irish lead in half, 14-7, with 1:46 to play in the first quarter.

The OSU defense then responded by forcing a punt after three downs, with Brock Martin sacking Coan on third down.

Oklahoma State is going for their second 12-win season in school history, and seeking their fourth win in a major bowl game.