Cowboys Trail Texas After One Quarter

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 16: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns greets head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Texas 10-3 after one quarter at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

Texas got the ball to start the game and marched 75 yards in 11 plays, with Keilan Robinson producing the big play on a 25-yard run.

That set up a one-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson and the Longhorns led 7-0 with 10:08 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts after three-and-out possessions, then OSU had their first productive possession.

After a horse collar penalty kept the drive alive, the Cowboys got a 14-yard run from Jaylen Warren, and a 20-yard pass from Spencer Sanders to Tay Martin.

Martin dropped what would have been a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sanders, and OSU had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Tanner Brown to cut the Texas lead to 7-3 with 3:41 to play in the first quarter.

The Longhorns responded with a big offensive play, with Casey Thompson passing deep to Marcus Washington for a gain of 58 yards.

Texas had to settle for a 28-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker and it was 10-3 Longhorns with 58 seconds to play in the first quarter.