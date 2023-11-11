Oklahoma State’s football team trails UCF 38-3 after three quarters at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

The Cowboys have committed four turnovers and been outgained 473-254 in total yards.

UCF got the ball to start the game and on the first snap, John Rhys Plumlee passed deep to Xavier Townsend for a 37 yard gain.

After an 18-yard run by R.J. Harvey inside the OSU 5, Harvey scored on a one-yard touchdown run, capping a 75-yard drive in nine plays, and giving the Knights a 7-0 lead with 11:50 left in the first quarter.

On the fourth play of OSU’s first possession, Ollie Gordon fumbled on a hit by Lee Hunter and Demari Henderson recovered for UCF at the Knights’ 43-yard line.

It took UCF four plays to capitalize on the turnover, with Plumlee passing deep to Javon Baker for a gain of 38.

Plumlee then found Kobe Hudson over the middle for a 7-yard touchdown to put the Knights up 14-0 with 9:08 to play in the first quarter.

OSU moved the ball deep into UCF territory on the ensuing possession, but on 1st and 20 from the UCF 23, Alan Bowman had a pass to Leon Johnson broken up by Decorian Henderson.

The ball popped into the air and was intercepted by Braeden Marshall, who returned it 10 yards to the Knights’ 22-yard line.

UCF converted a third down when Plumlee rolled right and found Alec Holler for a gain of 38 yards to the Cowboys’ 24.

OSU’s defense held from there and UCF settled for a 30-yard field goal by Colton Boomer to put the Knights up 17-0 with 14:04 to play in the second quarter.

Brennan Presley returned the ensuing kickoff 40 yards, but OSU was forced to punt after three downs.

UCF took just three plays to go 82 yards, with Plumlee passing deep to Kobe Hudson, who came back to the ball to make the catch at the 50, then outran three Cowboy defenders to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

The Knights led 24-0 with 10:35 left in the first half.

The Cowboys got a first down, then had to punt after just four plays.

UCF moved the ball to the OSU 23, but on 4th and 6, Plumlee was incomplete on a deep pass to the end zone and the Knights turned the ball over on downs.

OSU gained just one yard on their next possession, with Bowman throwing incomplete twice and the Cowboys had to punt after three downs.

UCF had to punt after just three downs on their next possession.

On the second play of OSU’s ensuing possession, Bowman threw over the middle and the ball was tipped by Jason Johnson and intercepted by Demari Henderson at the UCF 47-yard line.

UCF ran out the clock to end the first half.

OSU got the ball to start the second half, and steadily moved the ball down field, with Bowman passing to Leon Johnson for 15 and to Rashod Owens for 18.

The drive stalled, however, and the Cowboys had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Alex Hale to cut the UCF lead to 24-3 with 10:00 left in the third quarter.

Two plays later, OSU got the ball back.

Collin Oliver sacked Plumlee and caused a fumble recovered by Xavier Benson at the UCF 25-yard line.

Two plays later, the Cowboys gave it right back, as Bowman passed too high and it was picked off by Henderson at the UCF 8-yard line.

The Knights immediately turned the turnover into points, as R.J. Harvey broke through the line of scrimmage and went 92 yards for a touchdown to put UCF up 31-3 with 8:56 left in the third quarter.

The run was the longest by an opponent in OSU history, breaking the previous mark of 90 by Nebraska’s Calvin Jones in 1992.

The Cowboys got good field position after a late hit penalty on the ensuing kickoff, but could not make a first down and turned the ball over on downs at the UCF 40-yard line.

UCF then went 60 yards in seven plays to add to their lead, with Plumlee passing over the middle to Hudson for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 38-3 Knights with 4:09 to play in the third quarter.

OSU has won five straight games.

This is the first meeting between the two schools.