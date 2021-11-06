Cowboys Lead West Virginia After 3 Quarters

MORGANTOWN, WV – NOVEMBER 06: Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up prior to the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 6, 2021, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State’s football team leads West Virginia 17-3 after three quarters at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Saturday.

West Virginia got the ball first and got a 32-yard pass play from Jarrett Doege to Sam James.

That helped set up a 30-yard field goal by Casey Legg and the Mountaineers led 3-0 with 9:21 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams punted next, with OSU going three-and-out.

On the Cowboys’ second possession, Spencer Sanders had a short pass intercepted by Dante Stills at the OSU 40-yard line.

On second down, Jason Taylor knocked the ball from Doege, and when Devin Harper tried to scoop it up, he accidentally kicked it back into WVU territory, and the Mountaineers recovered for a loss of 26 yards.

Two plays later, they punted to the OSU 5-yard line.

Both teams exchanged punts again, then the Cowboys put together the first touchdown drive, going 53 yards in seven plays, with Sanders lobbing a pass to Tay Martin for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-3 lead with 8:32 to play in the second quarter.

OSU’s defense forced a WVU punt after three downs, then marched to get a 34-yard field goal from Tanner Brown to take a 10-3 lead with 1:11 to play in the first half.

The teams exchanged punts to start the second half, then OSU punted again on their second possession, but West Virginia’s Graeson Malashevich had the ball hit off his facemask and OSU’s Korie Black recovered at the WVU 26-yard line.

It took OSU just four plays to capitalize on the mistake.

Sanders lobbed a pass to Martin again for a 12-yard touchdown and the Cowboys led 17-3 with 5:30 to play in the third quarter.

The third quarter ended with three consecutive possessions resulting in punts.

The Cowboys have won six in a row over West Virginia.