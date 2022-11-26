Oklahoma State’s football team trails West Virginia 21-19 after three quarters at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

OSU is playing without quarterback Spencer Sanders, with Garret Rangel getting the start.

The game started with three straight possessions ending in punts.

On OSU’s second possession, the Cowboys went three downs and out, and Logan Ward had a poor punt of just 30 yards.

West Virginia took advantage, scoring on the next play, as quarterback Garrett Greene kept for a 36 yard touchdown to put the Mountaineers on top 7-0 with 7:11 to play in the first quarter.

Four straight possessions ended in punts after that, with OSU going three-and-out twice.

The Cowboys put a drive together to end the first quarter, with Rangel passing to Brennan Presley for a gain of 32.

It set up a four-yard touchdown run by Presley on a lateral pass to start the second quarter and tie the game 7-7.

After an exchange of punts, Greene was intercepted by Jason Taylor at the WVU 33-yard line.

OSU got to the WVU 7-yard line, but on 4th and 1, Deondre Jackson was stopped for no gain and the Mountaineers took over on downs.

West Virginia punted back to Oklahoma State, and the Cowboys got points before the first half ended.

Rangel passed to Braydon Johnson for a gain of 43 yards to the Mountaineer 19-yard line.

OSU’s drive bogged down at the four and Tanner Brown kicked a 22-yard field goal to put the Pokes up 10-7 with 14 seconds left in the first half.

West Virginia got the ball to start the second half and went 80 yards in six plays, with Jaylen Anderson scoring on a 54-yard touchdown run to put the Mountaineers up 14-10 with 12:45 to play in the third quarter.

OSU had to punt after four downs, and it took WVU just two plays to score again.

It was Anderson again, finding a hole and going 57 yards for a touchdown to put the Mountaineers up 21-10 with 9:53 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma State responded, getting a gain of 24 yards on a run by Ollie Gordon.

The Cowboys settled for a 38-yard field goal by Tanner Brown, who knocked it in off the right upright to cut the WVU lead to 21-13 with 5:59 left in the third quarter.

OSU’s defense stopped West Virginia on the ensuing possession, tackling Tony Mathis for no gain on 4th and 1 from the WVU 49-yard line.

It took the Cowboys five plays to convert the stop into points, with Ollie Gordon scoring on a 23-yard touchdown run.

OSU went for two points, but Rangel’s pass was incomplete, and it was 21-19 West Virginia with 24 seconds to play in the third quarter.

The Cowboys have won seven in a row over West Virginia, and 14 straight overall at home.