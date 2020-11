Oklahoma State’s football team faces the third of four big games in a row as they visit Kansas State this Saturday at 3:00.

Turnovers were part of the Cowboys’ undoing in a 41-34 overtime loss to Texas last Saturday.

OSU had four of them, plus a roughing the punter penalty and allowed a kick return for a touchdown.

Three of those four turnovers were committed by quarterback Spencer Sanders, but OSU head coach Mike Gundy says they don’t want to limit what Sanders is doing on offense.