Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team struggled on offense and were upset 64-59 by Abilene Christian on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU shot just 41 percent from the field, were just 5-for-23 from three-point range, and just 8-for-20 from the free throw line.

The Cowboys led for just 38 seconds in the game and it was early.

The Wildcats built the lead to 18 at one point, then held off a late OSU rally.

Connor Dow had a three-point attempt in the final seconds to tie but missed.

Bryce Thompson led OSU with 19 points.

Mike Marsh was the only other Cowboy in double figures with 13 points.

The Cowboys host Sam Houston State Sunday at 2:00 pm.