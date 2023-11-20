Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team used a 26-to-2 run late in the second half to pull away and beat New Orleans 96-68 on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU led most of the game but couldn’t shake the Privateers, who trailed just 61-58 with just under ten minutes to play before the Cowboys’ big run put the game away.

Five OSU players scored in double figures, led by freshman Jamyron Keller’s 18 points and four three-pointers.

Keller was making his season debut after missing the first four games with an injury.

Javon Small had 16 points, and Eric Dailey had 14 points and 9 rebounds.

Mike Marsh had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while John-Michael Wright added 11 points.

The Cowboys shot 58 percent from the field were 66 percent in the second half.

OSU was playing without guard Bryce Thompson, who suffered an injury against St. Bonaventure last week and has not played since then.

The Cowboys hit ten three-pointers and outrebounded the Privateers 41-25.

OSU improved to 2-3 on the season and will host Houston Christian on Friday night at 7:00 pm.