Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team shot 61 percent from the field in the second half, and pulled away from Sam Houston State to win 65-51 on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Bryce Thompson led OSU with 17 points, with 15 coming in the first half, and a trio of Cowboys scored 10 points, with Avery Anderson, John-Michael Wright, and Tyreek Smith finishing in double figures.

The Cowboys shot 47 percent from the field and made nine three-pointers, and outrebounded the Bearkats 37-22.

OSU led 32-20 at halftime, but Sam Houston cut the lead to 34-29, before the Cowboys went on a 9-2 run to pull away and eventually lead by 19.

The Cowboys improved to 6-3 on the season, and next will play Virginia Tech in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday at 1:00 pm.