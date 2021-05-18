Cowboys Win Fifth Straight Regional Title; Sooners Face Pressure in Final Round

Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team won their fifth straight NCAA regional title on Tuesday, finishing 14 strokes ahead of Illinois at Karsten Creek in Stillwater.

The Cowboys shot 11-under par, tying the third best round of the regional by any team.

OSU was led by Bo Jin, who shot 9-under par for the three rounds, finishing in second place, six shots behind the winner, Noah Goodwin of SMU.

Joining OSU and Illinois in advancing to the NCAA Championships were SMU, Sam Houston State, and Arkansas-Little Rock.

The NCAA’s start May 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Oklahoma is in ninth place after two round of the Albuquerque Regional, 17 shots behind first place Oregon State.

The Sooners are five shots behind fifth place, and need to finish in the top five to advance to the NCAA Championships.

OU’s Jonathan Brightwell is tied for second place individually at 8-under par, one shot behind the leader.