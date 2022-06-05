Oklahoma State’s baseball team won two wild games on Sunday in the NCAA regional at O’Brate Stadium to force the “if necessary” regional championship game against Arkansas on Monday.

In an elimination game, OSU fell behind 12-0 after three innings, then scored 29 runs in the final six innings to beat Missouri State 29-15.

It was the most combined runs ever in an NCAA Tournament game, and an OSU NCAA Tournament game record for most runs scored.

The win advanced the Cowboys to play Arkansas again on Sunday evening, and it was another wild one.

OSU led 6-2, then Arkansas whittled away, then took the lead in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run home run by Michael Turner to make it 8-7.

The Cowboys responded with three runs in the top of the ninth, taking the lead on a double by David Mendham that scored two.

Arkansas answered in the bottom of the ninth as Brady Slavens ripped a double to right field to score two and it was 10-10.

The Cowboys then scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning, as Aidan Meola hit a ground ball off the mound to score Roc Riggio and Zach Erhhard and it was 12-10.

Nolan McLean then hit a two-run home run to left field and the Cowboys won it 14-10.

OSU will play Arkansas on Monday at 6:00 pm with the winner advancing to the super regionals to play the winner of the Chapel Hill regional, which will feature North Carolina facing Virginia Commonwealth in the regional final on Monday.