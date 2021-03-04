Cowboys’ Winning Streak Ends With Loss to Baylor in Waco

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team shot 54 percent from the field, but were outrebounded and committed 18 turnovers in an 81-70 loss to 3rd-ranked Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Thursday night.

OSU fell behind by 14 points in the first half, but shot 62 percent from the field in the second half and made a run at Baylor before the Bears closed the game with a surge to win by 11.

The Cowboys also had outstanding freshman Cade Cunningham go down with an ankle injury late in the game.

There’s no report on how serious the injury is, and Cunningham had 24 points and 7 rebounds to lead OSU.

Kalib Boone was the only other Cowboy to score in double figures, with 10 points.

Baylor shot 51 percent from the field, outrebounded OSU 32-25, and scored 26 points off the Cowboy turnovers.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 22 points.

OSU’s five-game winning streak comes to an end, as they drop to 17-7 overall, 10-7 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys finish the season at #6 West Virginia Saturday at 1:00 pm.

