Cowgirl Basketball Team Pausing In-Person Activities Due to COVID-19

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team announced Monday afternoon they are pausing in-person activities after three players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cowgirls have also cancelled their season opener set for November 25 at Arkansas-Little Rock.

In a press release, OSU announced none of the players have severe symptoms and none have been hospitalized.

“We’ll get through this,” coach Jim Littell said. “Our first priority is creating a safe environment for the people in our program. If that means we need to alter our schedule, then that’s what we’ll do. We won’t set an exact date for a return to team activities because of the uncertain nature of the virus. Our focus is to make sure that everyone is well taken care of and to do our part to minimize the spread. We’ll figure out the rest later.”