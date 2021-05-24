Cowgirls Advance to Match Play at NCAA Championships

Oklahoma State’s women’s golf team finished third in the stroke play portion of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships on Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona, and advanced to the match play portion of the event.

The Cowgirls shot one-over par for the day to finish at five-over par for the stroke play, finishing 20 shots behind the first place team Stanford.

OSU will face Auburn in the match play quarterfinals on Tuesday.

If the Cowgirls win that match, they will advance to the semifinals later in the day to play the winner of the Duke-Arizona State match.

OSU’s Maja Stark and Rina Tatematsu both finished 1-over par for the stroke play to tie for the best Cowgirls scoring.

OSU will start their match against Auburn at 8:20 am central time Tuesday.

The final is set for Wednesday.

(photo courtesy @OSUcowgirlgolf)