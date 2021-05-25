Cowgirls Advance to NCAA Match Play Final

Oklahoma State’s women’s golf team won two matches on Tuesday at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, to advance to the final on Wednesday against Misssissippi.

The Cowgirls beat Auburn 4-to-1 in the quarterfinals, then upset second-seeded Duke 5-0 in the semifinals to keep their hopes alive for a first national championship.

In the quarters, OSU got wins from Maja Stark, Isabella Fiero, Lianna Bailey and Rina Tatematsu in their win over Auburn.

Against Duke, Stark and Fiero won their matches, then Tatematsu clinched it with her win to move the Cowgirls to the final.

Ole Miss is also looking for their first national championship.

“I’m just so happy for all of them,” said OSU head coach Greg Robertson about his team. “They all played well today and I was keeping up with the live scoring, a couple of them got down early, but they kept fighting and clawing their way back. Towards the end we started winning some holes, it’s just incredible. I love seeing the excitement and all the hard work they’ve put into it, but now there’s one more.”

(photo courtesy @OSUcowgirlgolf)