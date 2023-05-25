Oklahoma State’s softball team gave up the first run to Oregon, but scored all eight of their runs in their final three at-bats to beat the Ducks 8-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-three NCAA super regional on Thursday at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

Kiley Naomi got OSU started in the fourth inning with a solo home run to tie it 1-1.

The Cowgirls then took the lead when Morgyn Wynne reached on a fielder’s choice as Morgan Scott nabbed a comebacker in the pitching circle, then threw into the dirt trying to get Micaela Wark trying to score and it was 2-1 OSU.

The Cowgirls added another run as Tallen Edwards singled to bring home Katelynn Carwile and it was 3-1.

OSU then got four more runs in the fifth inning.

Wark grounded out to second base to score Rachel Becker to put OSU up 4-1.

Then Wynne hit a 3-run home run to left field to put the Pokes up 7-1.

OSU added a run in the sixth as Chyenne Factor reached on an infield single to score Megan Bloodworth and it was 8-1.

OSU starting pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl went the distance, give up three hits and striking out three.

The Cowgirls are one win away from making the Women’s College World Series for the fourth straight year.

Game 2 is Friday at 5:00 pm.