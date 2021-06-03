Cowgirls Beat Georgia in First Round of WCWS

Oklahoma State got an early run home run from Chyenne Factor, then held off a late Georgia rally to beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in the first round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Factor hit a 2-run home run in the third inning to give the Cowgirls the first runs of the game.

Georgia answered with a run in the sixth inning when Sara Mosley singled in Sydney Kuma to make it 2-1.

OSU got a valuable insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Georgia transfer Alysen Febrey singled in Kiley Naomi to make it 3-1.

The Bulldogs got a big hit in the seventh inning, as Ellie Armistead doubled to left center field to score Jaiden Fields to make it 3-2 with runners at second and third and just one out.

OSU pitcher Carrie Eberle got the next two Georgia batters on a poput and groundout to end the game.

Eberle scattered seven hits, striking out just two and walking one.

OSU advances in the winners’ bracket to play James Madison Friday night at 6:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @CowgirlSB)