Oklahoma State’s 6th seeded softball team had the start of their NCAA regional opener delayed by three and a a half hours by rain, then run-ruled Maryland-Baltimore County 9-0 on Friday night at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

Kiley Naomi drove in four runs, on a two-run triple in the 4th inning that scored Megan Bloodworth and Rachel Becker, then on a two-run home run in the sixth inning to end the game.

Micaela Wark followed Naomi’s triple with a two-run home run in the fourth, which produced five Cowgirl runs, starting with an RBI double by Bloodworth that scored Tallen Edwards.

Edwards doubled in Morgyn Wynne in the fifth inning.

OSU got the scoring started in the third inning when Katelynn Carwile singled in Becker.

Kelly Maxwell struck out 10 and gave up just two hits in five innings of work in the circle.

It was just the third win the last 14 games for the Cowgirls, who improved to 42-14 on the season.

They will play the winner of the Nebraska-Wichita State game Saturday at 2:00 pm.