Oklahoma State’s softball team outhit #4 Tennessee 4-3, but had three errors, a base-running blunder, and not enough early offense as the Lady Vols won 3-1 in the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Cowgirls are eliminated with the loss, one game shy of the semifinals, with a record of 47-16.

OSU’s lone run came in the sixth inning on a solo home run to left field by Morgyn Wynne.

Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers then retired the next four Cowgirl batters to end the game and advance the Vols to the semifinals.

UT struck first in the third inning with two runs.

Zaida Puni doubled in Kiki Milloy, to make it 1-0, then Rylie West singled to score Brylee Mesusan and it was 2-0.

In the fourth inning, OSU threatened to score but came up empty.

With two outs, Tallen Edwards doubled to right field, but Micaela Wark hesitated rounding third base and was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Tennessee got another run in the fifth when West stole second base, and an errant throw by Taylor Tuck got past Kiley Naomi, allowing Puni to score to make it 3-0.

OSU has made the Women’s College World Series four straight seasons.

Tennessee advances to play Florida State in the semifinals Monday at 6:00 pm, with the Vols needing two wins over the Seminoles to advance to the finals.

Oklahoma will play Stanford in the first semifinal at 11:00 am, with the Cardinal needing two wins to advance to the finals.