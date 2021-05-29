Cowgirls Fall to Texas to Force Game 3 in Super Regional

Oklahoma State’s softball team gave up a pair of home runs in the sixth inning and lost to Texas 4-2 in Game 2 of their NCAA super regional, forcing a third and decisive game in Stillwater on Sunday.

Jordyn Whitaker hit a solo home run and Mary Iakopo a two-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Longhorns a three-run inning and take a 4-1 lead.

OSU’s runs came on solo home runs, one by Kiley Naomi in the third inning for the first run of the game, and then in the seventh inning by Sydney Pennington to cut the Texas lead to 4-2.

The Cowgirls had been unbeaten in five games against Texas this season.

Game 3 will be at 3:00 Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium, with the winner advancing to the Women’s College World Series.

(photo courtesy @CowgirlSB)