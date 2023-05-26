Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell threw a two-hit shutout and the Cowgirls beat Oregon 9-0 to sweep the NCAA super regional at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater on Friday.

The Cowgirls advance to their fourth straight Women’s College World Series and 11th in school history.

Maxwell had a perfect game into the seventh inning until she gave up two hits, but still held on to get the shutout.

OSU’s offense did most of their damage in the fifth inning with six runs.

It started when Katie Lott reached on a fielder’s choice, as Oregon threw home to try to get Haidyn Sokoloski trying to score.

She was called out, but then on review, it was ruled obstruction and the run counted.

Rachel Becker then singled to right field to score Tallen Edwards and Megan Bloodworth to make it 4-0.

Kiley Naomi hit a 3-run home run and it was 7-0.

In the 7th, OSU added two more runs.

Katelynn Carwile doubled in Naomi to make it 8-0, then Morgyn Wynne doubled to left field to score Carwile to bring home the final run.

Maxwell finished with eight strikeouts and gave up two hits.

OSU improves to 46-14 on the season and will play Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium against the winner of the Florida State-Georgia super regional.