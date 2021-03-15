Cowgirls in NCAA Tournament As #8 Seed

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team is in the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament for 2021.

The Cowgirls are the #8 seed in the “Alamo” Region and will play 9th seed Wake Forest Sunday at noon.

The winner of that game will play the Stanford-Utah Valley winner in the second round.

This is the Cowgirls’ 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the sixth under head coach Jim Littell.

It’s OSU’s first appearance since 2018.

Littell was named Big 12 Coach of the Year after his team finished 13-and-5 in the conference and in third place.

The entire NCAA women’s tournament will be played in the San Antonio/Austin area.

(photo courtesy @OSUWBB)