Cowgirls Lose Match Play Final to Ole Miss at NCAA Golf Championships

After being sharp on Tuesday in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Oklahoma State’s women’s golf team struggled on Wednesday against Mississippi in the match play final at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, losing to the Rebels 4-1.

OSU freshman Maddison Hinson-Tolchard was the only Cowgirl to win her match, taking it 4 and 3 over Smilla Sonderby.

The Rebels took charge on the opening holes in the first two matches and were never trailing in more than two matches.

OSU’s top two golfers, Maja Stark and Isabella Fiero, both lost their matches, with Stark losing to Kennedy Swann 2 and 1, and Fiero falling to Andrea Lignell 2 and 1.

Lignell clinched the Ole Miss team win with a par putt on the 17th hole.

The Rebels got their first point when Chiara Tamburlini beat Lianna Bailey 6 and 5.

OSU finishes second for the second time in program history, also finishing as a runner-up in 2004.

The Cowgirls were seeking their first NCAA championship in any women’s sport.

Ole Miss won their first NCAA sanctioned national championship in any sport.

(photo courtesy @OSUcowgirlgolf)