Oklahoma State’s softball team scored six runs in the second inning and went on to beat Utah 8-0 in a five-inning run rule in an elimination game of the Women’s College World Series on Friday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Lexi Kilfoyl threw a complete game shutout, giving up just three hits and striking out three as OSU kept their season going.

The Cowgirls blew the game open in the second inning.

Chyenne Factor and Kiley Naomi both drove home runs with RBI singles, then Rachel Becker scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.

Morgyn Wynne ripped a double to left center field to score Factor and Naomi to make it 7-0.

Katelynn Carwile then singled in Wynne to finish the scoring.

Carwile got the offense started with a two-run single in the first inning to score Becker and Naomi.

OSU improved to 47-15 on the season.

The Cowgirls will play Sunday at 6:00 pm against the loser of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Tennessee game.

By Brian Brinkley