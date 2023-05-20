Oklahoma State’s softball team avenged two regular season losses to Wichita State with a 6-0 win over the Shockers in the NCAA regional at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

The win advances OSU to the regional final Sunday at 3:00 pm.

OSU got six innings of scoreless work from pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, who struck out six and gave up four hits.

The Cowgirls got their six runs driven in by six different players.

In the first inning, Kiley Naomi grounded out but it scored Rachel Becker to make it 1-0.

OSU got three runs in the fourth inning, on three RBI singles from Katelynn Carwile, Morgyn Wynne, and Taylor Tuck to make it 4-0.

In the fifth, Micaela Wark singled in Becker, and in the sixth, Megan Bloodworth singled to score Tallen Edwards.

OSU improves to 43-14 on the season and has won 14 straight regional games at home.