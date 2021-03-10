Cowgirls & Sooners Earn All-Big 12 Awards

19 November 2014: Oklahoma head coach Jim Littell. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels hosted the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina in a 2014-15 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball game. UNC won the game 79-77. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma’s women’s basketball teams both were honored with Big 12 postseason honors on Wednesday.

OSU head coach Jim Littell was named Big 12 Coach of the Year, OSU forward Natasha Mack was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-Big 12, guard Ja’Mee Asberry was named second team All-Big 12, and Taylen Collins was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Oklahoma forward Madi Williams was named first team All-Big 12, guard Taylor Robertson was named second team All-Big 12, and Nevaeh Tot was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Littell earned his second coach of the year honor, and his third seeded Cowgirls will face #6 seed Oklahoma in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday night at 8:30 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here is the complete list of the Big 12 women’s basketball honors:

2020-21 PHILLIPS 66 ALL-BIG 12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS Coach of the Year: Jim Littell, Oklahoma State (10th season at Oklahoma State, 10th overall) Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, F, 6-2, Jr., Converse, Texas Defensive Player of the Year: Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, F, 6-4, Sr., Lufkin, Texas Newcomer of the Year: DiJonai Carrington, Baylor, G, 5-11, Gr., San Diego, Calif.** Freshman of the Year: Lexi Donarski, Iowa State, G, 6-0, La Crosse, Wis.** Sixth Player Award: DiJonai Carrington, Baylor, G, 5-11, Gr., San Diego, Calif.**

2021 ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM Name, School Pos. Ht. Cl. Hometown NaLyssa Smith, Baylor+** F 6-2 Jr. Converse, Texas Ashley Joens, Iowa State+** G/F 6-0 Jr. Iowa City, Iowa Ayoka Lee, Kansas State+ C 6-6 So. Byron, Minn. Madi Williams, Oklahoma** G/F 6-0 Jr. Fort Worth, Texas Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State%** F 6-4 Sr. Lufkin, Texas Lauren Heard, TCU+ G 5-9 Sr. Denton, Texas Charli Collier, Texas+** F/C 6-5 Jr. Mont Belvieu, Texas Vivian Gray, Texas Tech+^ G 6-1 Sr. Argyle, Texas Kysre Gondrezick, West Virginia** G 5-9 R-Sr. Benton Harbor, Mich. Esmery Martinez, West Virginia F 6-2 So. Hato Mayor Del Ray, D.R.

2021 ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM Name, School Pos. Ht. Cl. Hometown DiDi Richards, Baylor% G 6-1 Sr. Cypress, Texas Moon Ursin, Baylor G 5-6 Sr. Destrehan, La. Kristin Scott, Iowa State> F/C 6-3 Sr. Kasson, Minn. Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma G 5-7 Jr. McPherson, Kan. Ja’Mee Asberry, Oklahoma State G 5-5 R-Jr. Tulsa, Okla.

** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)



+ 2019-20 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

% 2019-20 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection

^ 2018-19 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

> 2018-19 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection



2021 ALL-BIG 12 HONORABLE MENTION Baylor: DiJonai Carrington, Queen Egbo Kansas: Holly Kersgieter Kansas State: Christianna Carr Texas: JoAnne Allen-Taylor, Kyra Lambert, Celeste Taylor West Virginia: Kirsten Deans, Kari Niblack

2021 BIG 12 ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM Name, School Pos. Ht. Cl. Hometown DiDi Richards, Baylor% G 6-1 Sr. Cypress, Texas Moon Ursin, Baylor G 5-6 Sr. Destrehan, La. Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State^** F 6-4 Sr. Lufkin, Texas Lauren Heard, TCU G 5-9 Sr. Denton, Texas Charli Collier, Texas F/C 6-5 Jr. Mont Belvieu, Texas

** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)

^ 2019-20 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection

+ 2018-19 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection



2021 BIG 12 ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM Name, School Pos. Ht. Cl. Hometown Lexi Donarski, Iowa State** G 6-0 Fr. La Cross, Wis. Emily Ryan, Iowa State** G 5-11 Fr. Claflin, Kan. Ioanna Chatzileonti, Kansas F 6-2 Fr. Athens, Greece Nevaeh Tot, Oklahoma G 5-3 Fr. McKinney, Texas Taylen Collins, Oklahoma STATE F 6-1 Fr. Muldrow, Okla. Lexy Keys, Oklahoma State G 5-7 Fr. Tahlequah, Okla.

Tie in voting resulted in a six-person All-Freshman Team

** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)