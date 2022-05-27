Oklahoma State’s softball team scored four runs in the first two innings and got solid pitching to beat Clemson 5-1 on Friday in Game 2 of the best-of-three super regional to sweep the Tigers and advance to the Women’s College World Series.

It’s OSU’s third straight time to advance to the WCWS and ninth time in team history.

OSU got a run in the first inning when Chyenne Factor grounded out but Chelsea Alexander scored to make it 1-0.

The Cowgirls pieced together three runs in the second inning.

Kiley Naomi reached on a fielder’s choice, and Karli Petty scored on a throwing error to make it 2-0.

Alexander laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first base as Julia Cottrill scored and it was 3-0.

Factor then grounded into a double play, but before the second out was recorded, Naomi scored and it was 4-0.

Clemson got a solo home run in the third inning from Mackenzie Clark to make it 4-1.

OSU responded with a solo home run from Petty to make it 5-1.

Cowgirl starting pitcher Morgan Day went 5 and a third innings and scattered five hits and struck out five.

Kelly Maxwell finished the game off in the circle with three strikeouts and no hits allowed in the final inning and two thirds to give OSU the win.

The Cowgirls will play Thursday in the WCWS at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium against the winner of the Arizona-Mississippi State super regional.