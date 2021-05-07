Cowgirls Take Bedlam Softball Series Opener

Oklahoma State’s softball team ended a 24-game losing streak to top-ranked Oklahoma, beating the Sooners 6-4 on Friday night at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

OSU hit four home runs and knocked OU starting pitcher Giselle Juarez from the game, to take game one of the three-game series, which will decide this year’s regular season champion in the Big 12.

All ten runs were scored on home runs, with the Sooners getting the scoring started on a 2-run home run by Jayda Coleman in the second inning.

OSU answered with a solo shot from Reagan Wright in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1.

OU extended the lead on a 2-run home run by Joceyln Alo in the top of the third inning and it was 4-1 Sooners.

The Cowgirls responded with a pair of two-run home runs in the bottom of the third, first from Chyenne Factor, then from Hayley Busby, to give OSU a 5-4 lead.

That sent Juarez out of the game, then OSU got another home run in the fifth inning on a solo shot from Kiley Naomi off Nicole May.

OSU improves to 40-6 on the season and 15-1 in the Big 12, while the Sooners fall to 40-2 overall, and 14-1 in the Big 12.

OSU’s win ends several conference winning streaks for the Sooners, all of them Big 12 records:

Big 12 regular season: 57 (last loss: 4-23-17 to Baylor)

Big 12 overall: 66

Big 12 away games: 43 (last loss: 4-24-15)

It was OSU’s first win over the Sooners since 2011, and the most runs they’ve scored against OU since a 7-0 win in 1993.

The two teams will play Saturday at 3:00 pm and Sunday at 11:00 am. OSU needs to win just one of those two games to win the Big 12 regular season championship.

