Oklahoma State’s women’s golf team qualified for the NCAA Championships by finishing in a tie for third place at the NCAA regional at Karsten Creek in Stillwater on Wednesday.

OSU tied for third with Auburn at 17-over par, with Maddison Hinson-Tolchard winning the individual title, shooting a final round 69 to finish at 4-under par and win by two strokes.

Baylor won the regional, winning by 15 shots over Arizona State.

The NCAA Championships begin May 20 in Scottsdale, Arizona.