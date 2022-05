Oklahoma State’s women’s golf team is tied for third place after one round of the NCAA regional at Karsten Creek in Stillwater.

The Cowgirls are 8-over par, four shots behind first place Baylor.

OSU’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is the best individual Cowgirl golfer, at even par, five shots behind the leader, Britta Snyder of Baylor.

The event is three rounds, with the top four teams in the regional advancing to the NCAA Championships.