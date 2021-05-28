Cowgirls Use Long Ball to Beat Longhorns in Super Regional

Oklahoma State’s softball team hit four home runs to account for all their runs in a 6-1 win over Texas in Game 1 of their NCAA softball super regional at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater on Friday.

OSU got two home runs from Alysen Febrey, a two-run shot in the first and a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Febrey’s second home run was the first of back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, with Hayley Busby hitting the second one to make it 4-1.

Karli Petty added a two-run home run in the sixth inning to provide the final score.

Texas’ only run came home in the first inning when Taylor Ellsworth laid down a bunt and Janae Jefferson scored from third base to give the Longhorns the first run of the game.

OSU pitcher Carrie Eberle gave up five hits in the complete game win with three strikeouts and three walks.

OSU is one win away from advancing to their 13th Women’s College World Series appearance.

The Cowgirls and Texas meet in Game 2 Saturday at 3:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @CowgirlSB)