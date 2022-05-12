Oklahoma State got an unusual two-run scoring play in the fifth inning and beat Kansas 2-0 in the first round of the Big 12 Softball Tournament on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the 5th inning, Chyenne Factor flied out to right field, with Kiley Naomi tagging up at third base to score on the sacrifice fly.

As Kansas pitcher Kasey Hamilton took the ball and walked back to the circle, OSU’s Chelsea Alexander, who started the play at second base, took off from third base and essentially stole home to make it 2-0 Cowgirls.

OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell gave up four hits and struck out nine to keep the Jayhawks off the scoreboard.

Oklahoma State will play the Texas-Texas Tech winner in the second semifinal on Friday at 4:00 pm.