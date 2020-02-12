CP3’s Big Night Not Enough For Thunder vs. Spurs

San Antonio entered their contest with the Thunder missing DeMar DeRozen and on a five game skid, and on the second night of a back to back.

None of those things turned out to matter. The Thunder struggled out of the gate scoring just 14 points in the first quarter. That included a scoring drought of six minutes for OKC. It was just two points off of their season low for points in a quarter.

In the second, OKC trailed by as many as 14 points. Dennis Schroder got it going with a layup, he finished with 14.

Chris Paul who was a steady presence all night hit a big three late in the second quarter to pull the Thunder within eight at the half.

In the third, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a three and the Thunder were down just one. SGA poured in 17.

But every time the Thunder got close, the Spurs had an answer. Patty Mills knocked down a big three and then a floater following that. He had 20 off the bench. Thunder were down two entering the fourth.

Hami Diallo actually tied the game at 79, but it was all Spurs after that. LaMarcus Aldridge hit jumper after jumper in the midrange. Dejounte Murray did the same. CP3 hit another three to cut the San Antonio lead to seven. Paul had 31 points on 12 of 18 shooting, five of nine from three. That’s as close as the Thunder could get.

Aldridge sent Steven Adams flying getting separation. LA had 25 points. The game was sealed when Murray flushed a one handed slam to seal it. He also poured in 25 as the Thunder dropped their second straight home game 114-106.

Next up for the Thunder, they face New Orleans on the road. The final game before the All-Star break.