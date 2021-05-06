Curry Leads Warriors as Thunder Lose Opener of Final Road Trip of Season

Stephen Curry had 34 points as the Golden State Warriors hit 19 three-pointers on their way to a 118-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors shot 49 percent from the field and held OKC to just 41 percent and outrebounded the Thunder by 10.

Golden State took charge with a 15-2 run late in the first half, then extended the lead to 25 in the second half before winning by 21.

The Thunder were led by Ty Jerome, who matched his career high with 23 points.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Darius Bazley scoring 22 and Theo Maledon 15.

Mychal Mulder got hot in the second half for Golden State, finishing with 25 points and making seven three-pointers.

The Thunder fall to 21-46 on the season, and have lost 19 of their last 20 games.

OKC continues their four-game road trip with a second straight game at Golden State on Saturday night at 9:00 pm.