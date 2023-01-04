Tanner Groves missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to tie the game and Iowa State’s men’s basketball team held on to beat Oklahoma 63-60 on Wednesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The game had eight ties, but only two lead changes, and two huge runs in the first half, one by each team.

The Cyclones started the game on a 22-5 run, then the Sooners responded with a 20-0 run to take the lead, and the game was tied at 29 at halftime.

The second half was tight all the way, with Caleb Grill draining a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to break a 58-58 tie and give Iowa State the lead for good.

With eight seconds left, Jalen Hill tipped in a miss to cut ISU’s lead to 61-60.

Each team turned the ball over in the final eight seconds and Iowa State got two free throws from Osun Osunniyi with five seconds left, setting up OU’s last possession, which ended with Tanner Groves’ miss.

OU outshot Iowa State from the field, 45 percent to 43 percent, and outrebounded the Cyclones 29-28.

Hill led OU with 16 points and Tanner Groves had 15 points.

Bijan Cortes was also in double figures with 10 points.

Grill led Iowa State with 20 points.

Oklahoma had won three in a row in Norman over Iowa State.

The Sooners fall to 9-5 overall, 0-2 in Big 12 play.

OU plays its first Big 12 road game at Texas Tech Saturday at 6:00 pm.