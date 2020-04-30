Dan Cocannouer Returns to Coaching at Altus

Dan the man is back on the sideline.

Dan Cocannouer will be the next head football coach at Altus High School. The same place his coaching career began over 41 years ago. The district made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

Cocannouer was most recently at Capitol Hill as an administrator, but most recently coached at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He was at SWOSU, his alma mater, for nine years.

Before that, Cocannouer led the program at Edmond Santa Fe. He won state coach of the year in 2004. The same season he took the Wolves to the state championship game.

Cocannouer is also a member of the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame. He said in the schools release, “It is an honor and privilege to come back to the place where my coaching career started. I am very excited to help build on the great tradition of Bulldog football.”