Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Thursday on social media he will be returning to the Sooners next season.

Gabriel posted a collage of pictures with the caption reading “This Island Boy found a home in Oklahoma.”

Above the picture, he wrote: “Forever Home. Let’s do it again in 2023.”

Gabriel will be playing his fifth season of college football and second at OU after transferring from Central Florida.

