Dodgers Say 2020 MiLB Season Not Cancelled

Panic arose across Minor League Baseball Wednesday when a report by SB Nation surfaced saying that MiLB would have their season cancelled.

The report said that agents of minor league players had been notified the season wouldn’t go on and that MLB rosters would be expanded to add players from the farm system.

However, that report was refuted by the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The team confirmed to Dylan Buckingham that the season had not been canceled. The team also supplied Buckingham with a statement sent out by MiLB.

“The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is

false. Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was

made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season.”

The Minor League Baseball season was initially supposed to begin in March.