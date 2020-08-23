Dominant Overtime Period Powers Thunder to Game 3 Win Over Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder outscored the Houston Rockets 15-5 in overtime to win 119-107 in Game 3 of their first round NBA Playoffs series on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

The Thunder had to overcome an early 12-point deficit, and trailed most of the game before making some big plays late in regulation to force overtime.

The Rockets led by five with a minute to play, when Chris Paul and Steven Adams got layups to make it 102-101.

Paul was called for a foul before a Houston inbounds play, which gave the Rockets a free throw and the ball back.

Houston made the free throw, but then threw the ball away on the inbounds with 24 seconds to play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a three-pointer to put the Thunder up 104-103 with 13 seconds to play.

SGA had 23 points and was one of four OKC players to score at least 20 points.

Danuel House was fouled with nine seconds left and made one of two free throws to tie the game at 104.

The Thunder had a final chance to win it in regulation, but Paul missed a tough reverse layup and the game went to overtime.

In OT, it was all OKC, as Paul hit a pair of three-pointers and Luguentz Dort scored on a pair of layups as the Thunder scored the first 12 points of the overtime.

The Thunder were led by Dennis Schroder, who tied a playoff career high with 29 points.

Paul added 26 points and made four 3-pointers, and Danilo Gallinari had 20 points with four three’s.

The Thunder trailed by 12 in the first quarter, but trimmed Houston’s lead to six at the end of the first quarter and were down six at halftime, 63-57.

The Thunder outshot Houston 45 percent to 41 percent from the field, and outrebounded the Rockets 54-46.

Houston was led by 38 points from former Thunder guard James Harden, but he fouled out of the game early in the overtime period.

Russell Westbrook did not play once again for the Rockets as he continues to nurse a quadriceps injury.

The win ended a 14-game losing streak in playoff games away from home for OKC.

Their last playoff win away from home was Game 1 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals at Golden State.

The Rockets still lead the series two games to one.

Game 4 is Monday at 3:00 pm.