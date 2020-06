Don Porter, the long-time executive director of the Amateur Softball Association, died Sunday at the age of 90.

Porter led the ASA for 35 years, and since 1966 the organization was located in Oklahoma City.

He helped lead the organization to build Hall of Fame Stadium, which once was named after him, and became the home of the Women’s College World Series.

Porter also spearheaded efforts to get softball in the Olympic Games starting in 1996.