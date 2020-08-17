Donovan Stephens Shares Strong Bond With Del City, Head Coach

Del City High School senior linebacker Donovan Stephens recently committed to play college football at Oklahoma State University, but says Del City will always be home.

Mike Dunn took over the Eagle’s football program as Stephens was entering high school, and the two now share a special bond.

Donovan’s hoping for a strong finish to his high school career at Del City.

Stephens says, he discovered Deion Sanders highlights after searching the internet.

The Hall of Famer is now Donovan’s favorite player, and who he models some of his game after.

To learn more about Stephens watch our Nate Feken’s story in the video above.