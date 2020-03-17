Doolittle Looks Back on Career at OU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kristian Doolittle stayed home to go to college. The former Edmond Memorial star joined the Sooners in 2016. And made an immediate impact averaging almost 10 points his first season.

Throughout his career, he improved on his averages from his sophomore, to junior, to senior season. In total, Doolittle scored 1,188 points for the Sooners. His senior year he averaged nearly 16 points and nine boards a game.

His career came to a close abruptly, though. With the spread of the Caronavirus, the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament's both canceled thus ending his time with the Sooners.

Doolittle took the time to look back on his career, how it ended, and what he will remember about his time at OU in a teleconference.

As for his future, Doolittle says if the NCAA were to award winter sports athletes another season of competition, that would be something he and his family would discuss.