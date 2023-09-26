OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — There is exciting news for Oak Tree National Golf Course in Edmond and golf lovers!

“The USGA is pleased to be returning to Scioto Country Club, Oak Tree National and Crooked Stick Golf Club as host sites for the U.S. Senior Open,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “Each club has a distinguished history of hosting national championships and promoting professional and amateur competition. We know each course will challenge the world’s best players and the communities will be welcoming and supportive.”

The Open will come to Edmond in 2027.

Oak Tree National was designed by Pete Dye and opened for tee times in 1976.

This will be the third USGA championship to be played at Oak Tree National. You may remember the most recent event took place in 2014 to large crowds and great action on the course.

Oak Tree is also home to many well-known PGA pros, club pros, and competitive amateurs including Viktor Hovland, Kevin Tway, Scott Verplank and Willie Wood.

“On behalf of the Oak Tree National members, we are thrilled to partner with the USGA in bringing a major sporting event to the state of Oklahoma,” said Everett Dobson, Oak Tree National owner. “Pete Dye’s legendary design was built to test the best players in the world, we are indeed honored to continue that legacy once again.”

The U.S. Senior Open is open to professional golfers, and amateurs with a Handicap Index that doesn’t exceed 3.4, who are at least 50 years old by the start of the championship play. The field of 156 players will compete in two rounds of stroke play, after which the field will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties for the final 36 holes.

Future U.S. Senior Open Championships:

June 27-30 2024 Newport (R.I.) Country Club

June 26-29 2025 The Broadmoor (East Course), Colorado Springs, Colo.

2026 Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

2027 Oak Tree National, Edmond, Okla.

2028 Crooked Stick Gold Club, Carmel, Ind.

2029 Prairie Dunes Country Club, Hutchinson, Kan.

