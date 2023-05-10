Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team dominated the All-Big 12 awards released on Wednesday.

OU took four of the five indivdual awards, plus had a record seven players earn first team All-Big 12, and tied their own record with eight players earning either first or second team All-Big 12.

It’s the seventh time Oklahoma has had eight players make All-Big 12, and it’s the fifth time they’ve done it in the last six seasons.

OU head coach Patty Gasso was named Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year with Glenn Moore of Baylor.

It’s the 11th straight year Gasso has earned Coach of the Year honors and the 15th time overall.

Jayda Coleman was named Player of the Year, making OU the first school to win the Player of the Year award four straight years.

OU has won the Player of the Year 16 times in the 27 year history of the conference.

Jordy Bahl was the Pitcher of the Year for the second year in a row after being Co-Pitcher of the Year last season.

It’s the ninth time in 21 years OU has wo the Pitcher of the Year award.

Grace Lyons became the first player to win Defensive Player of the Year three years in a row.

It’s the fifth year in a row a Sooner player has won the Defensive Player honor and 10th time in the 16 years it’s been awarded.

Coleman, Lyons and Tiare Jennings were named first team All-Big 12 for the third year in a row.

Oklahoma State had seven players earn All-Big 12 honors with two making first team, three making second team and two making the All-Freshman team.

OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell was named first team All-Big 12 for the third year in a row as well.

2023 ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Co-Coach of the Year: Glenn Moore, Baylor (23rd season)

Patty Gasso, Oklahoma (28th season)

Player of the Year: Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma (Jr., OF)

Pitcher of the Year: Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma (So.)

Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Lyons, Oklahoma* (RS-Sr., INF)

Freshman of the Year: Kailey Wyckoff, Texas Tech (C/OF)

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Shaylon Govan, Baylor* So. INF

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma* So. P

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma* Jr. OF

Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma Sr. C

Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma* Jr. INF

Haley Lee, Oklahoma RS-Sr. UTL

Grace Lyons, Oklahoma RS-Sr. INF

Nicole May, Oklahoma Jr. P

Rachel Becker, Oklahoma State Gr. INF

Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma State* RS-Sr. P

Mia Scott, Texas So. INF

Ellie Bailey, Texas Tech Sr. IN

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Dariana Orme, Baylor Jr. P

Milaysia Ochoa, Iowa State Jr. OF

Alex Storako, Oklahoma RS-Sr. P

Katelynn Carwile, Oklahoma State Jr. OF

Chyenne Factor, Oklahoma State Gr. OF

Lexi Kilfoyl, Oklahoma State Sr. P

Reese Atwood, Texas Fr. C/1B

Leighann Goode, Texas Fr. INF

Citlaly Gutierrez, Texas Fr. P

Ashton Maloney, Texas RS-Fr. OF

Mac Morgan, Texas So. P

Kailey Wyckoff, Texas Tech Fr. C/OF

ALL-BIG 12 FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos.

Rylee Crandall, Baylor* P

Lizzy Ludwig, Kansas P/UTL

Kyra Aycock, Oklahoma State* P

Micaela Wark, Oklahoma State INF

Reese Atwood, Texas C/1B

Leighann Goode, Texas INF

Citlaly Gutierrez, Texas P

Ashton Maloney, Texas OF

Viviana Martinez, Texas* INF

Kailey Wyckoff, Texas Tech* C/OF

Honorees listed alphabetically by school.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes

*Unanimous Selection