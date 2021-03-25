OU men’s basketball head coach Lon Kruger to retire

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Oklahoma officials confirmed this afternoon beloved men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger will retire.

In 10 seasons as the Sooner coach, Kruger was 195-128, with seven NCAA Tournament appearances and the Final Four in 2016.

Kruger is considered one of the more underrated coaches of his generation. One of only three coaches to lead five different programs to the NCAA tournament. He went to 20 NCAA tournaments and two Final Fours. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 25, 2021

He has served as the head coach of the University of Texas–Pan American, Kansas State, the University of Florida, the University of Illinois, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as well as the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Kruger signed on as OU’s head coach in 2011.

In 35 seasons as a head coach in college, Kruger was 674-432, for a .609 winning percentage.

He also spent three seasons as the coach of the Hawks, going 69-122 from 2000 to 2003.

Kruger is one of only three coaches, and the first, to lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament. His teams have participated in 17 NCAA Tournaments, including 2 Final Fours (1994 with Florida; 2016 with Oklahoma).

Kruger was a star player at Kansas State, winning Big Eight Player of the Year honors in both 1973 and 1974, and was drafted in both pro basketball and pro baseball and even got a tryout in football with the Dallas Cowboys.

Kruger is from Silver Lake, Kansas, and is 68 years old.

In an afternoon news release, OU issued these quotes regarding Kruger’s retirement:

Lon Kruger:

“It’s been an honor to serve the University of Oklahoma as its head men’s basketball coach over the last 10 years. The people here are certainly amazing and our family is so grateful for the kindness and support expressed by Sooner Nation throughout the past decade. The leadership of Joe Castiglione and President Harroz has established an incredible culture and standard that is better than any coach could have asked for. We have such a deep appreciation for the players, coaches and fans. There truly is ‘Only One Oklahoma’ and it’s a great honor to be a Sooner for life.”

OU President Joe Harroz:

“Lon’s legacy at the University of Oklahoma will be of unbridled excitement and deep kindness. His impact these last ten years on our student-athletes and the larger Sooner Nation is truly remarkable. He is permanently a part of our of OU family and we are incredibly grateful for the gift of his leadership within OU Athletics, and for his deep love for our university. After decades of shepherding elite programs, Lon has earned a well-deserved retirement. We wish him well and will proudly take a front row seat to see where his journey leads.”

OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione:

“It’s anything but easy to sum up the career achievements and impact of Lon Kruger the basketball coach and person in just a handful of sentences. The tremendous success he enjoyed on the court over the last four decades, the meaningful mentorship role he served with players and staff, his dedication to trying to improve the lives of others — it’s a career he should certainly be proud of and that people should really take the time to study and appreciate.

“His track record of successfully rebuilding programs everywhere he coached is made even more impressive when considering how he did it. He won with integrity, humility, class and grace. He did it with superior leadership skills and a genuine kindness that included his constant encouragement of everyone around him.

“And that was certainly his method here the last 10 years at OU. We thank him for a great run and for strengthening our men’s basketball program. Part of his success here stemmed from how intentional he was in connecting with the community, even to the point of opening all practices to the public; and how he focused on former players, coaches and staff and making OU men’s basketball a true family affair where everyone was welcome. He and Barb will always be part of and connected to the University of Oklahoma. We sincerely thank them and wish them the best.”